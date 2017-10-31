NC officials find prescription narcotics hidden in birthday card mailed to inmate

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — Strips of a prescription narcotic used to treat opioid dependence were found hidden in a birthday card mailed to the Columbus Correctional Institution on Monday morning.

A prison mailroom officer discovered the five Suboxone strips just before noon, according to a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

The small dissolvable strips were seized prior to the card being distributed to any inmates, the spokesperson said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

