NC teacher charged with felony sexual conduct with student

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) — A teacher in Monroe was arrested after allegations surfaced about a relationship between him a former student that allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2015.

Larry Robinson, 64, is charged with five counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a student and five counts of felony sexual conduct with a student.

Investigators say Robinson, a teacher at Central Academy of Technology and Arts (CATA), and a former student were in a relationship during the student’s junior year in 2014 that continued until the student graduated in 2015.

“Our detectives and officers conducted a thorough investigation, interviewing all individuals involved and determined there was sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.

“As with any case involving allegations of sexual misconduct or abuse, we must ensure we have completed all of our due diligence and evidence gathering before we present any formal charges. We shared all of our findings with the Union County District Attorney’s office and mutually determined to move forward with the arrest.”

Union County Public Schools sent a message to parents about the arrest:

Good morning/afternoon parents, this is Dr. Kim Fisenne calling with an important message. As you know, I believe it is important to keep the lines of communication open between home and school. I want to let you know that Mr. Larry Robinson will not be in class for an indefinite timeframe due to an investigation. I know you may have questions about this matter, but due to the active investigation, I am not at liberty to share details.

I want you to know that my top priorities are to maintain quality instruction in all theater classes, to continue to keep our students engaged in upcoming activities, and to ensure a supportive school environment. Thank you for your cooperation. Please know that counselors are available should your student struggle and need to speak with someone. Have a good day/evening.

No further information has been released.

