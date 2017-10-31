Officials: Man tried to rob Chatham County store but only got away with trail mix

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help identify a man wanted for attempting to rob a convenience store, but only got away with trail mix.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at the Jordan Dam Mini Mart in Moncure on Oct. 29 around 10:30 p.m. Officials said the white male suspect entered the store and demanded money. He was unable to get any money, but he was able to steal trail mix before he left the store.

The suspect attempted to break into two vehicles in the parking lot, but was only successful with getting into one of the vehicles — one that belonged to a store employee.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public will recognize the man who is described as being between 20-30 years old with brown hair.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, contact Investigator Carroll with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-548-8694.