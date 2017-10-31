Part of NC 42 in Clayton closed after driver crashes into power pole

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday night crash in Clayton has closed N.C. 42 west near Johnston Health Clayton medical center, town officials said.

The crash happened when a 2006 Mustang driven by a 24-year-old woman crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a power pole, Clayton officials said in a news release.

The road will be closed for several hours, according to Clayton spokeswoman Stacy Beard.

Traffic is being detoured onto Springbrook Avenue, but authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The driver was not hurt. The power pole was snapped into two pieces during the crash.