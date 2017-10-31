Pilot dies in plane crash near NC airport

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — A Florida man was killed after his plane crashed outside of Whiteville Tuesday morning.

FAA officials said a Beechcraft BE-35 crashed in a wooded area short of runway 24 at the Columbus County Municipal Airport around 10:30 a.m.

Highway Patrol officials said the pilot, George Howard Charteress III, 62, took off from Lake City, Florida at 7:40 a.m. and was headed to Rhode Island.

Charteress was approaching the Columbus County Municipal Airport to refuel when the plane lost power about 400 yards south of the runway and crashed.

Richard Shawn, 58, of Rhode Island, was a passenger in the plane and suffered minor injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.