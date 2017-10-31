Police: 5 suspects steal car in Cary, rob Durham business, crash after chase

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery, police pursuit and vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to Durham police, a carjacking occurred on Arbor Way in Cary just before 1 a.m. The car stolen was then used in an armed robbery in Durham at 1007 W. Main St. around 3 a.m. When searching the address, a business called Social Games and Brews comes up. Police have not confirmed that’s where the armed robbery occurred.

Following the robbery, a pursuit began in Durham involving law enforcement and four suspects in a stolen vehicle.

The police chase ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle slammed into a tree on U.S. Route 1 at New Hill Holleman Road around 3:50 a.m. All suspects are in custody and all have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of 5:25 a.m., the scene at at U.S. 1 and New Hill Holleman Road is still active.