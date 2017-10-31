Tractor-trailer crash closes I-40 east for 5 hours

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — An overturned tractor-trailer shut down eastbound I-40 near U.S. 117 in Duplin County for several hours Monday.

Around 8 a.m. the truck veered over the median, flipped and went over the guard rails.

The truck was carrying supplies, including helicopter parts and food, to Camp Lejeune.

The eastbound section of the highway near mile marker 369 was closed around 8:30 a.m. and reopened around 1:30 p.m., North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said

Drivers were sent on a detour using U.S. 117 South and N.C. 903 East.

The truck’s driver, Hung Le, 55, was not injured. He was charged with failure to maintain lane.

