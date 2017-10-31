Victim reports being raped by 3 men in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman told police she was raped by three men at an area along Ramsey Street early Monday morning, police said.

The victim said she was driven to an “unknown area along the Ramsey Street corridor” where three men raped her, Fayetteville police said.

The victim said she was taken to North Street near Ramsey Street where the suspects left the scene in what police said was an older model dark-in-color sedan.

Police were then called to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in response to the reported rape around 1:30 a.m.

Fayetteville detectives are actively investigating.

Police said this reported rape is not related to an incident on Ann Street where a women reported being raped by two men.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Kocher with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-0576 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.