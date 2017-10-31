Wake County chase ends in crash along US 64 business

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase involving Wake County deputies ended in a crash that blocked a lane along business U.S. 64 Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. along eastbound U.S. 64 business near Old Milburnie Road, according to Knightdale officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident began in eastern Wake County when deputies tried to stop a car for a traffic violation, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

The suspect took off and headed toward Raleigh on Knightdale Boulevard, where he was passing cars in the median, Harrison said.

The wreck happened when the suspect went down an embankment.

The suspect jumped out of the wrecked car and tried to run, but a deputy caught him.

A deputy who was chasing the suspect injured her leg in the incident.

The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately available.