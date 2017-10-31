With raise in place, Raleigh hoping to recruit more firefighters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After pushing for a pay raise for months, Raleigh firefighters finally got one this spring. Now, the city is looking to recruit more people to the department, and officials are hoping the pay raise will be an incentive for applicants.

The city is looking to hire 20 to 40 more firefighters. They will be accepting applications during the month of November. Before the pay raise, new recruits made $32,600 a year, but now new firefighters will earn a little more than $38,000 to start.

“This will definitely be a plus when you look at our hiring rate with this being raised,” said Raleigh fire Capt. Jamie Hill, the department’s academy coordinator. “I think it will definitely help our application process by getting more applicants in because of the pay raise.”

Candidates must go through the fire academy and become a state certified EMT in order to land the job and must be at least 19 to apply.

