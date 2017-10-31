Your trick-or-treating forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday’s weather forecast is a good one to head out and go trick-or-treating.

Clear skies and light winds across central North Carolina will couple with temperatures in the 70s and 60s at 5 p.m.

Hour-by-hour temperatures

Raleigh
5 p.m. – 65
6 p.m. – 62
7 p.m. – 58
8 p.m. – 55
9 p.m. – 53
Sunset = 6:20 p.m.

Durham
5 p.m. – 65
6 p.m. – 63
7 p.m. – 57
8 p.m. – 54
9 p.m. – 52
Sunset – 6:21 p.m.

Fayetteville

5 p.m. – 70
6 p.m. – 67
7 p.m. – 62
8 p.m. – 58
9 p.m. – 57
Sunset: 6:22 p.m.

Happy Halloween!

