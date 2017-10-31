Your trick-or-treating forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday’s weather forecast is a good one to head out and go trick-or-treating.

Clear skies and light winds across central North Carolina will couple with temperatures in the 70s and 60s at 5 p.m.

Hour-by-hour temperatures

Raleigh

5 p.m. – 65

6 p.m. – 62

7 p.m. – 58

8 p.m. – 55

9 p.m. – 53

Sunset = 6:20 p.m.

Durham

5 p.m. – 65

6 p.m. – 63

7 p.m. – 57

8 p.m. – 54

9 p.m. – 52

Sunset – 6:21 p.m.



Fayetteville

5 p.m. – 70

6 p.m. – 67

7 p.m. – 62

8 p.m. – 58

9 p.m. – 57

Sunset: 6:22 p.m.

Happy Halloween!