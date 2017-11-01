102-year-old NC man goes trick-or-treating for first time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You would think that a man who lives to see his 102nd birthday has pretty much seen and done it all, but something was missing from George Alsberg’s life…until Tuesday evening.

Alsberg said he had never been trick-or-treating, but he was able to cross that item off his to-do list after going door-to-door to collect candy on Halloween night. WECT’s Chelsea Donovan accompanied Alsberg on his trick-or-treat trek.

Growing up in New York City, Alsberg said he didn’t even hear about the Halloween tradition until he was in his 30s, and by then he figured it was too late to try it.

However, his wife, Sharyn, bought him a Dr. Suess Thing 1 costume this year and off he went in search of his favorite treat — Cadbury chocolates.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Alsberg said after walking away from the first home he visited on Tuesday.

A World War II veteran, Alsberg said he has visited 120 countries and speaks three languages.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.