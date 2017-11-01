Asheville on alert after inmate uses trip to doctor to escape into forest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police and deputies are searching for an escaped inmate near Hendersonville Road in Asheville on Wednesday.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Michael Calloway is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds with long salt and pepper hair, a long reddish beard, and blue eyes.

Calloway is believed to be in the Hendersonville Road/Deerfield area.

The Sheriff’s Office says Calloway was at a doctor’s office in Biltmore Forest and had to have his restraints removed for a procedure.

Deputies say Calloway assaulted a transportation officer and escaped into the woods. The Sheriff says Calloway grabbed the officer, pushed him to the ground, and tried to hit his head on the ground.

Calloway is in a brown Buncombe County Detention Center jumpsuit without shoes.

Anyone with any information on Calloway’s location is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors if possible and report any sightings immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office says Calloway has been arrested on dozens of charges dating back to 1992 and is a habitual felon.