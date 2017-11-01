Backpack contents lead to child porn charges for school employee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County School District transportation department manager, who was once a bus driver, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Court documents said William Napolitano, 34, used a Kik account with the username “Routemeup” and identified himself as William Snyder.

Officials engaged the app user for at least two years and received a video from user “Routemeup” on February 16, 2016. The video showed a small child being raped, federal documents show.

Eventually, a federal undercover agent traced the IP address to Napolitano’s home in New Port Richey.

On Tuesday, officials went to Napolitano’s home at 6 a.m. and found him on a living room couch. They also discovered an iPhone hidden in the cushions. Court documents said Napolitano wouldn’t open the phone for them but admitted he used the username “Routemeup” on the Kik app.

Court documents said officials also found a backpack containing a laptop, lube, a male enhancement device, a screwdriver and baby wipes. Officials said the laptop contained at least 40 images of child porn and 5 videos.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: READ THE FULL AFFIDAVIT HERE

Detectives determined Napolitano has a roommate with two young twin boys, who are at the home on some weekends. Napolitano also has three young nieces.

In federal court on Wednesday, Judge Thomas McCoun, III, discussed the charges with Napolitano.

“Do you understand what you’re accused of?” the judge asked.

“Yes,” Napolitano replied.

It’s also alleged that Napolitano admitted that he “played with” a relative’s children and a friend’s child as well, officials said in court.

A school district spokeswoman said Napolitano is on leave from his duties and released a statement to News Channel 8:

“Will’s arrest comes as a shock to everyone. He has a clean record with the school district and has been a very good employee who has risen through the ranks in the Transportation Department. We’re having a difficult time reconciling these deplorable charges with the co-worker who has never displayed any concerning behavior.”

Napolitano was taken to the Orient Road Jail in Tampa where he will be held until a bond hearing Thursday at 2 p.m. That’s when a bond, if any, will be set.