RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Breast Cancer Foundation received $2,600 from the CBS North Carolina 3-Degree Guarantee.

The group got its start about 20 years ago and has raised nearly $1 million.

The group’s fundraising efforts started out as a tennis tournament in 1997. Now, the group puts on a yearly golf tournament.

RELATED: 3 Chapel Hill women use their fight against cancer to help those in same battle