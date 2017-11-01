Children, 10 and 7, killed in Robeson County crash

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Two young children were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision in Robeson County Tuesday night, confirmed the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to trooper Mike Chavis, the crash involved multiple cars and occurred around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 20 outside of St. Pauls near Nash Road.

Chavis says a group of four cars was traveling east on Highway 20.

Three of the cars began to slow down, but one driver did not, striking the vehicle traveling in front and pushing that car into oncoming traffic. The car that was pushed across the center line hit a car traveling west head-on.

Two young children in the westbound car were killed in the crash, confirms Chavis. Reanna Clark, 10, and Rakylah Clark, 7, of St Pauls died. Neither child was restrained, Chavis says. Two other people in the westbound car suffered serious injuries.

Others were injured in the crash, but Chavis did not have an exact number as to how many were hurt.

Jamec Bracey, of Fayetteville, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Bracey’s mugshot was not immediately available.