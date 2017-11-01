Coast Guard braves rough seas at Oregon Inlet to rescue man injured by stingray

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Coast Guard rescued a fisherman Tuesday who had been wounded by a stingray off the coast of the Outer Banks town of Kitty Hawk.

A crew member on a 75-foot fishing vessel Lady Carolyn was hit on the hand by a stingray barb, the Coast Guard said. A 47-foot Coast Guard boat went out across the bar at Oregon Inlet. Because conditions at the inlet were so rough, the Coast Guard launched a second boat to standby at the bar across the inlet and illuminate the channel with flares.

The boat carried the wounded man back to the Coast Guard station. From there, Dare County paramedics took the man to Outer Banks Hospital in nearby Nags Head.