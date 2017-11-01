Cumberland County woman let dogs starve to death, deputies say

By Published:
Trena Peed (Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are seeking a woman they say let two dogs starve to death.

Treena Peed is wanted on two counts of kill animal by starvation, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in July, according to deputies.

Peed was moving, and asked someone to keep an eye on her four dogs, according to Lt. Sean Swain of the Sheriff’s Office. Peed checked back in on the dogs a couple of times, but then stopped, Swain said.

Two of the dogs starved to death, he said.

“The persons who she left the dogs with will also be charged,” Swain wrote.

