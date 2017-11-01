Don’t ‘tweet every thought,’ Michelle Obama tells youths

By Published: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama says words matter, particularly in an age where Twitter and other social media can be used like a weapon.

She addressed a summit of young leaders Wednesday hosted by the Obama Foundation. She says people shouldn’t “tweet every thought” because “first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day.”

The comments drew laughter from the crowd as Obama added she wasn’t “talking about anybody in particular.”

She says when people send a tweet, especially young people, they need to think it over, spell correctly and use good grammar.

Obama also talked about growing up on Chicago’s South Side with working class parents who she says have kept her grounded.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to speak at the closing of the two-day event later Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s