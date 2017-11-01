Durham teen given $1M bond for Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery charges

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old Durham boy is in custody and facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Morrisville Sheetz on Oct. 27, Morrisville police announced Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:15 a.m. when four unknown suspects walked up to someone in the parking lot of the Sheetz located at 10700 Chapel Hill Road and held them at gunpoint and demanded their wallet. The victim gave them the wallet and then the four suspects proceeded to enter the store.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 suspects on the run, 1 arrested after armed robbery at Morrisville Sheetz

Once inside the store, the suspects took phones and car keys from several people inside the business. They also stole $420 in cash from the register, police said.

The suspects then fled in a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee with Virginia plates. The vehicle belongs to one of the customers from inside the Sheetz.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, authorities confirmed that they had one person in custody in connection with the robbery.

Police have not said who was arrested, but did announce Wednesday that a second person, identified as Daquan Leshawn Kincy, had been arrested and charged.

Kincy is charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle related to the Sheetz incident.

In addition to Kincy’s arrest, police have obtained juvenile petitions for two other suspects, both 15 years old. One of those petitions is being served and one petition is awaiting service, Morrisville police said. The 15-year-olds will be facing the same charges as Kincy.

Kincy is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.