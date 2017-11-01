Garner registered sex offender arrested in online child sex operation

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A registered sex offender from Garner was arrested following an undercover teen sex investigation, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, Joseph Daniel Oran, 31, of the 4000 block of Highway 42 in Garner, attempted to solicit sex on social media from who he thought was a teenage girl in Alamance County, the sheriff’s office said. Oran was actually in contact with an undercover detective.

Oran went to Alamance County after that online interaction but left the scene, “avoiding initial apprehension.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office contacted authorities in Johnston County who located Oran.

He was arrested and a search warrant was executed on Oran’s vehicle and residence.

Authorities seized several electronic devices during those searches.

Oran was charged with felony solicitation of a child by computer for sex acts and appearing on location, and felony dissemination of obscenity.

He’s being held under a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

In 2011, Oran was convicted of solicitation of a child by computer to commit unlawful sex act and indecent liberty with a minor – sex arousal with a child.

He was sentenced to 36 months probation.