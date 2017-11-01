‘I hope they throw the book at him;’ neighbor speaks on NC abduction suspect

SPRING LAKE (WNCN) — Daquan Thomas remains behind bars in Harnett County, charged in connection with the abduction of 3-year-old Zy’rah Thomas.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas took the child from a Spring Lake apartment following a fight with the child’s mother.

Authorities arrested the 20-year-old several hours later, but said he wouldn’t cooperate.

“He’s crazy. That’s the best word for him,” Veronica Mills, a neighbor said.

Mills said neighbors had been asked to call authorities if they saw him on the property.

“I hope they throw the book and then two or three books at him,” Mills said.

EARLIER: Spring Lake toddler who was subject of AMBER Alert found alive

Mills also lives just two doors down from the abandoned trailer where investigators found Zy’rah. She said she had seen Thomas around the trailer before.

“We had an anonymous tip, I don’t know if it was a friend or a family member that told us an area where we might want to look out and so we got the search team out here,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

“I mean my heart just broke when they said she was missing. And then when they brought her out, oh Jesus, thank you lord that’s all I can say,” Mills told CBS North Carolina.

The sheriff said Zy’rah’s mother filed a protection order against Thomas on Monday but investigators weren’t able to serve him with it until he was arrested Tuesday.

Coats told CBS North Carolina it’s unclear who placed the tip that led them to the trailer, though a press release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office identified the source as a friend of Thomas’. He said it’s also unclear whether Zy’rah was in the trailer the entire time she was missing. Those questions are parts of their ongoing investigation.