Man robbed 2 Durham hotels, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have arrested the man they say robbed two hotels in Durham in recent weeks.

Alito Cross, 40, is accused of robbing the Crossland Economy Suites at 5008 North Carolina Highway 55 on Sept. 27 and the Home2Suites at 3305 Watkins Road on Oct. 27, Durham police say.

In the first case, a masked robber showed a gun and demanded money. In the second case, the robber acted as if he had a gun in his pocket as he demanded money.

Cross is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $500,000.