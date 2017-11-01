Much warmer to end the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a beautiful start to the week, temperatures will be warming up as we start the month of November. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the end of the week with temperatures climbing to near 80 by Friday.

High pressure offshore will lead to quiet conditions through Friday before a weak cold front moves through the area early Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible as the front slides through, but the threat for rain will be very small as the front loses most of its moisture before its arrival. The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly partly sunny. The high will be near 72. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 52. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 74. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 54.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 52.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 73, after a morning low of 55.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 75, after a morning low of 57.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9