Police shooting victim’s family says state crime lab takes too long to return case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The sister of a man shot and killed by Raleigh police says it took too long before the state crime lab analyzed her brother’s case and the Wake County District Attorney agrees.

“The moment when it really was heartbreaking was when my brother was laying in his casket and his son said, ‘Wake up, Daddy, wake up’,” said Aisha Flood, the sister of Jaqwan Terry.

For Flood, it’s hard not to think about her brother and what happened to him last summer.

“The day when it happened, I felt like I was in the twilight (zone),” said Flood.

The 24-year-old Terry was shot and killed in an incident with Raleigh police.

On August 29, 2016, police responded to Donald Ross Drive to a call of a man with a gun.

Police said they chased Terry before shots were fired. They said an officer was shot in the leg and Terry was killed. The analysis from the state crime lab would not come back to the DA until April, eight months later.

“It’s very frustrating and it’s very heartbreaking to continue to ask the family to be patient,” said Kimberly Muktarian, a family friend and advocate.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said her office and the City County Bureau of Investigation got $541,000 from the county for Wake County to do its own firearms forensics analysis.

Freeman told me CBS North Carolina was concerned to see eight months go by before the state returned the results of the Terry case and had wanted to get the report to his family sooner.

Flood said bringing up her brother doesn’t change the fact that he’s gone.

“They’re using him as a pawn,” she said.

A North Carolina Department of Justice spokeswoman said there are 52 cases from Wake County yet to be addressed by the State Crime Lab, but nearly 300 cases have been completed so far this year.