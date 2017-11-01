Raleigh police seek man missing from area of hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking the public to help them find a 26-year-old man.

Jacob Tyler Howell was last seen in the area of Holly Hill Hospital and Wake Med at some point before 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was wearing a “green army-type” jacket and blue jeans, police said. Howell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

“No foul play was involved in Howell’s disappearance,” police wrote. “The RPD is assisting efforts to locate him to help ensure his well-being.”

Police are asking anyone who thinks they saw him Wednesday or may have information on his current location to call 911.