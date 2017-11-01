Raleigh police seek man missing from area of hospital

By Published:
Jacob Tyler Howell (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking the public to help them find a 26-year-old man.

Jacob Tyler Howell was last seen in the area of Holly Hill Hospital and Wake Med at some point before 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was wearing a “green army-type” jacket and blue jeans, police said. Howell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

“No foul play was involved in Howell’s disappearance,” police wrote. “The RPD is assisting efforts to locate him to help ensure his well-being.”

Police are asking anyone who thinks they saw him Wednesday or may have information on his current location to call 911.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s