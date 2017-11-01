Spring Lake toddler who was subject of AMBER Alert found alive

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 3-year-old Spring Lake girl who officials said was abducted by a 20-year-old has been found, according to authorities.

Authorities were in the area of Crest Circle when the announcement was made.

She was found in an abandoned trailer. A tip from an anonymous family led authorities to Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday.

“This is what we all work for,” said Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

The girl’s grandfather Terry McNeill said he was “speechless” at the news Holliday was found safe.

“Those thousands of prayers brought her home,” McNeill said.

Holliday was taken from her home in the 100 block of Sweet Lane around 7 a.m. Tuesday, along with her 11-month-old brother, by Daquan Seandre Thomas, 20, of Spring Lake, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas faces a charge of child abduction and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse in connection with Holliday’s disappearance. Authorities said Thomas has “not been forthcoming” with investigators.

The AMBER Alert was issued around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it along with black jogging pants.

Officials said that they believed Holliday and an 11-month-old boy were taken by Thomas, but he was located without the children later in the morning.

Zy'Rah's mother and father just arrived here @wncn pic.twitter.com/wUJnz9fJR8 — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) November 1, 2017

The 11-month-old was found safe at a home nearby. The boy is Thomas’ biological son, the sheriff’s office said. Holliday was not found at the home.

Bond for Thomas was set at $200,000.