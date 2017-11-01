Wife of Fayetteville councilman charged in fatal crash involving postal truck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The wife of a Fayetteville city councilman has been charged in a fatal crash involving a postal truck that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. along Morganton Road near St. Mary’s Parkway, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mail worker dies after SUV crashes into postal truck, Fayetteville police say

Ricky Armwood, 58, of Fleet Cooper Road in Rosewood, was driving the U.S. Postal Delivery Truck when the vehicle was hit from behind, police said.

Armwood died at the scene.

A woman driving a 2015 Dodge Journey crashed into the mail truck, police said.

Deborah Wright, 58, of Chilton Drive in Fayetteville, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to police. Wright was not seriously hurt.

Wright is married to Fayetteville District 7 City Councilman Larry Wright, according to a City of Fayetteville official.

Morganton Road was closed between McPherson Church Road and Cliffdale Road.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).