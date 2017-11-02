2-day Whirligig Festival set for this weekend in Wilson

One of Wilson's main projects in downtown is the Whirligig Park.

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Whirligig Park in Wilson is officially open.

The park is filled with 30 colorful whirligigs created by North Carolina folk artist Vollis Simpson and the whirligigs are made from recycled and salvaged parts.

You can check them out this weekend at the Whirligig Festival which will feature music, artists, food, and of course, whirligigs. According to the Festival’s website, 35,000-plus are expected to attend the two-day event.

