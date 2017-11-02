2 NC flu deaths so far this season, officials say

RALEIGH (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials announced the first two deaths of North Carolina’s flu season on Thursday.

Two adults died of complications of influenza in “mid-to-late October,” the state Department of Health and Human Services stated.

Officials said one death occurred in the Piedmont and one in the eastern part of the state. The department declined to say which definitions of those regions it is using.

Officials declined to release the specific counties, along with the victims’ age and gender, citing privacy concerns.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families,” said Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist, in a news release. “These personal losses are also a reminder for all of us that flu can be a serious illness. We strongly encourage people to protect themselves by getting a flu shot this season if they haven’t already.”