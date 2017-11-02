3 arrested, including 2 teens, on stolen gun, drug charges in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people have been arrested and charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation that uncovered drugs and stolen firearms.

On Wednesday, the Wayne County Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team received a report about illegal narcotics and firearms being at the home of a woman living at 117 E. April Lane in Goldsboro.

Authorities said Jessica Uzzell, 24, lived at the home.

Upon arrival, deputies could smell marijuana coming from inside her house. Inside, there were three females, two males and three small children, according to Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce.

Everyone inside the home was detained and authorities received written permission to search the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search yielded two firearms, marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia, according to Pierce.

One of the firearms was stolen from the City of Goldsboro. CBS North Carolina reached out to Wayne County officials to clarify if the gun belonged to a Goldsboro police officer and officials responded that it was “not property of a GPD officer.”

Arrested were Tyquail D. Price, 17, Islam S. Dove, 18, and Jessica Lynn Uzzell, all of Goldsboro.

Price is charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $90,000 secured bond.

Dove is charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center and was given a $100,000 secured bond, but then received no bond due to a parole violation.

Uzzell is charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under $12,000 secured bond.

The Department of Child Services was contacted in reference to the three small children, according to Pierce. A report was filed with CPS.