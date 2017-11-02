Escaped NC inmate with violent past captured in Asheville

By Published:
Michael Calloway (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Escaped inmate Michael Calloway has been captured as of Thursday morning, nearly 24 hours after he got away from police custody.

Calloway got away during a doctor’s office visit and ran into a wooded area around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Biltmore Forest.

Biltmore Police say he is now in custody.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said the escapee assaulted an officer before he fled into a wooded around on Wednesday. Authorities said Calloway, 42, has a long criminal history that includes armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office said Calloway has been arrested on dozens of charges dating back to 1992 and is a habitual felon.

Calloway was able to get away – in part – because his restraints had to be removed for a procedure.

