Fayetteville immigrant was ISIS associate, investigators say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with with immigration and tax violations after federal authorities say he lied by denying being associated with ISIS.

Houcine Bechir Ghoul is charged with attempted unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization and filing false tax returns.

Federal authorities say that Ghoul lied when he said that he had no association with any terrorist organization and that he supported the Constitution of the United States, among other things.

They also said that under-reported his income in 2015 and 2016.

Investigators uncovered a photo circulating online of a man holding a sign including an Arabic phrase expressing support for ISIS and “N. Carolina, USA.” A man arrested by state authorities on drug dealing charges told authorities that Ghoul asked him to pose for the photo while holding the sign, according to an affidavit from federal investigators.

The drug suspect told investigators that he met Ghoul while hanging out at the Snack Attack on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville, where Ghoul worked, according to the affidavit.