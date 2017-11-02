Fayetteville police captain charged with failure to report sex offender registry violations

Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville police captain faces charges after officials said she did not report violations to her registered sex offender husband’s restrictions.

Cpt. Tracey Bass-Caine

In mid-October, Fayetteville police became aware the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the husband of Cpt. Tracey Bass-Caine.

Bass-Caine’s husband is a registered sex offender and had attended events that could have violated his sex offender registry restrictions.

On Thursday, Fayetteville police said Bass-Caine would be charged with three counts of failure to report non-compliance of a sex offender.

She was issued a $30,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Bass-Caine has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.

