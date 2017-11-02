Fayetteville residents will get opportunity to get answers about GenX tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Today there’s an opportunity for Fayetteville residents to get answers about GenX and it’s potential impact.

Researchers and state officials will be on hand to explain what they’ve learned and the next steps for neighbors and the company.

Lawmakers have put the pressure on the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to find out what happened and how the GenX spill impacts neighbors near the Fayetteville plant.

DEQ has already said Chemours’ wastewater discharge permit will not be suspended, which is something that concerns some affected residents.

The state said the company is meeting some of North Carolina’s demands early last month in an informational meeting following a court ruling that required the company to stop discharging GenX.

Residents expressed their fears for long-term health impacts and some felt frustrated that officials still don’t have all the answers since the spill came to light in June.

Despite these concerns, Chemours is still operating and CBS North Carolina asked why that’s being allowed.

“I think it’s important to note that Chemours continues to meet the partial consent order that is the diversion of the waste streams containing GenX,” said Sheila Holman with DEQ. “We’ve done some more internal sampling to make sure those waste streams have been captured.”

As residents wait for answers, the state also expects results back soon on the water testing at two elementary schools in Cumberland County.

Thursday’s meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Methodist University behind Allison Hall.