Garner child recovering from injuries related to abuse, warrants say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 2-year-old Garner child is recovering and in critical condition Thursday, after doctors determined the toddler was abused, officials say.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says local doctors alerted them that the toddler could be a victim following multiple injuries like a brain bleed, skull fracture, and lacerated liver.

These recent injuries are on top of others that doctors say still haven’t healed — both rib and foot fractures, according to reports.

A search warrant CBS North Carolina obtained says the initial claim, which was made by a suspect in the home at the time of the injury, was that the child ran head-first into the corner of dresser.

Doctors believe, however, that’s not consistent with the life threatening injuries they’re treating.

The child and mother were dropped off, October 24, at Wake Med Garner then almost immediately airlifted to Duke Children’s Hospital.

Authorities say it took nearly 25 minutes before the unconscious child was taken to the hospital.

CBS North Carolina went to the home, where the sheriff’s office is investigating; no one answered and the porch door was found swung open and lights on.

Authorities have been questioning family members and one man being questioned is in custody after authorities found out there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in a separate case.

Charges in this investigation have not been filed, and Wake County authorities are working with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office to investigate.