Harnett County case highlights Amber Alert process



LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Relatives of a three-year-old girl found nearly 36 hours after her abduction wish an Amber Alert could have been issued sooner.

Daquan Thomas is charged with child abduction and child abuse following his arrest late Tuesday morning by Harnett County deputies. Investigators found three-year-old Zy’rah Holliday late Wednesday afternoon in an abandoned mobile home a few miles from her apartment. Holliday’s mother filed a restraining order against Thomas on Monday.

RELATED: Spring Lake toddler who was subject of AMBER Alert found alive

Holliday went missing around 7 a.m. Tuesday, and an Amber Alert went out at 2:33 p.m.

“They took all our information that morning, and the Amber Alert didn’t come out until that afternoon,” said Terry McNeill, the girl’s grandfather.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which issues Emergency Alert System messages, said Thursday that there were no delays regarding this requested alert.

There are three steps in the Amber Alert procedure in North Carolina.

“There’s criteria they have to meet,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

That includes five requirements in the first step. The missing person must be:

under investigation by law enforcement

under the age of 18

not believed to be a runaway

believed to have been abducted believed to have been taken by someone other than a parent, except in cases where it is known that the parent is putting the child in danger

The case met all the qualification, as deputies actively searched for the toddler taken by her mother’s ex-boyfriend. Sheriff Coats said investigators had witness statements and found video evidence showing Thomas had the girl that morning. Deputies found Thomas before noon on Tuesday, as well as the 11-month-old son he had with Zy’rah Holliday’s mother.

They questioned him about the girl’s whereabouts and said he was uncooperative, denying Zy’rah was ever with him that day. The mobile home where deputies later found her was in the same neighborhood as where he dropped off his son.

The next step towards an Amber Alert is for officers to inform the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons of the case, and provide the agency with a detailed description of the child and abductor for public distribution. Investigators said it does not do any good to issue Amber Alerts without sufficient information to provide to the public for assistance in the search.

Harnett County deputies included the age, height, weight, and eye color for Holliday and Thomas, as well as descriptions of their hair styles and clothing. They also provided the last known location.

“We got that as quickly as we could and got it out there,” Coats said.

Amber Alert requests often include vehicle descriptions as well, but Thomas and the children were last seen on foot.

The state Center for Missing Persons has an internal goal of approving and issuing Amber Alerts within one hour of receiving the requested information and paperwork, Highway Patrol public information officer Michael Baker said. Once reviewed by the Center for Missing Persons, the agency contacts Highway Patrol to issue the Emergency Alert System message which broadcasts on television and radio, as well as sending signals to cell phones.

Baker said the Center for Missing Persons issued this Amber Alert in 24 minutes, well ahead of their one-hour time frame.

Holliday’s grandfather said he and other family members did not receive the Amber Alert on their cell phones. Highway Patrol said there were no technical issues with the EAS system, so mobile device users should check their settings and potentially contact their cellular carrier if they did not receive an alert despite having notifications active.