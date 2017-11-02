I-95 SB near Lumberton reopens after truck carrying acid flipped Wednesday night

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Lumberton have finally reopened following a crash involving hazardous materials that occurred Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the highway patrol responded to a request to assist the Lumberton Police Department with a crash involving a truck carrying hazardous materials around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 20/N.C. Highway 210.

The truck, which was carrying 55 gallons of hydrofluoric acid and several drums of petroleum products, overturned, authorities said.

The North Carolina Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team was notified of the crash and responded to the scene.

A detour was set up in the area since both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed due to the collision. The northbound lane reopened around 2 a.m. Thursday, highway patrol said.

The southbound lanes were expected to reopen around 5 a.m., but did not reopen until 8:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

There was no word about any injuries suffered during the crash.