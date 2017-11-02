I-95 SB near Lumberton reopens after truck carrying acid flipped Wednesday night

By Published: Updated:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Lumberton have finally reopened following a crash involving hazardous materials that occurred Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the highway patrol responded to a request to assist the Lumberton Police Department with a crash involving a truck carrying hazardous materials around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 20/N.C. Highway 210.

The truck, which was carrying 55 gallons of hydrofluoric acid and several drums of petroleum products, overturned, authorities said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The North Carolina Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team was notified of the crash and responded to the scene.

A detour was set up in the area since both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed due to the collision. The northbound lane reopened around 2 a.m. Thursday, highway patrol said.

The southbound lanes were expected to reopen around 5 a.m., but did not reopen until 8:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

There was no word about any injuries suffered during the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s