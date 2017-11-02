NC 3-year-old found in bed with meth, pot; 3 adults facing charges

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — A 3-year-old child was found in a bed with drugs during a bust in Surry County.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people charged in connection with the drug bust including the child’s mother.

On Monday, officers searched the house on Shropshire Lane in Mount Airy.

Surry County Sheriff, Jimmy Combs, said the child was in the bed where they discovered both methamphetamine and marijuana under a pillow.

The child’s mom has since been charged with child abuse.

Officers seized 31 grams of methamphetamine worth $3,100, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $564.

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Emily Nicole Martin has a bond set at $70,000 and is charged with:

• 1 count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

• 1 count of possession of methamphetamine

• 1 count of maintaining a drug dwelling

• 1 count of child abuse

• 1 count of possession of marijuana

• 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandi Jones Laffoon has a bond set at $115,000 and is charged with:

• 1 count of trafficking methamphetamine

• 1 count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

• 1 count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

• 1 count of manufacturing methamphetamine

• 1 count of maintaining a drug dwelling

• 1 count of possession of marijuana

• 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy James Tate has a bond set at $40,000 and is charged with:

• 1 count of trafficking methamphetamine

• 1 count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia