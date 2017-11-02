‘He wouldn’t stop beating me,’ Orange County woman told 911 after shooting

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman who shot and killed a 29-year-old man at an Orange County home Sunday morning told authorities she shot him because he wouldn’t stop beating her and that he had threatened to sexually assault her with a broken pole, recordings and police documents show.

“I didn’t mean to shoot him,” the caller told a dispatcher. “He wouldn’t stop beating me.”

She made the call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, reporting the shooting in the 3600 block of Brockwell Road. Brandon Lee died at the scene, investigators said.

EARLIER: 29-year-old man shot to death during domestic dispute in Orange County home, sheriff says

The woman told investigators that the evening before she and the dead man had gone to a Halloween party, and that when she went to bed at 2 a.m., Lee had stayed up drinking vodka, according to an investigator’s affidavit seeking a search warrant. About 6 a.m., Lee woke her up and accused her of cheating on him, according to the investigator’s statement.

She told investigators that Lee broke her cell phone, then brook off a fan pole and told her he was going to sexually assault her with the pole, according to the affidavit.

It was as he was trying to hurt her with the pole that she shot him, she told investigators. Deputies seized a Ruger .357 revolver.

“I think I shot him in the stomach, and he said, ‘You shot me,’ and he fell down,” the caller said. “And I didn’t want to shoot him. He wouldn’t stop beating me. … He was trying to kill me.”

As of Monday, no charges had been filed and deputies were investigating.