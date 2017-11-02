Publix set to open in new downtown Raleigh mixed-use development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Publix supermarket will be coming to downtown Raleigh in the next few years, Kane Realty and Williams Realty & Building Co. announced Thursday.

The Publix will be opening at Peace, a mixed-use development set to be completed in 2020 on Peace Street. Peace will feature 12 stories of “luxury, high-rise apartments” and an exclusive parking deck, according to a Kane Realty press release. The Publix will be located on the ground floor of the development.

The Publix will occupy 45,600 square feet, around 10,000 square feet less than the Harris Teeter that is set to be built at Seaboard Station, just up the street on Peace Street.

“We’re excited to welcome Publix as the first grocery store in downtown Raleigh and as the anchor of our mixed-use development,” said Owen Williams of Williams Realty & Building Company in the release. “This announcement is an important milestone in our partnership with Kane Realty on the transformative redevelopment of the area formerly known as Smokey Hollow.”

Construction has yet to start on the Seaboard Station Harris Teeter and no opening date has been announced for either the Harris Teeter or the just-announced Publix.