SEC, NFL football dominates CBS North Carolina’s weekend lineup

Alabama running back Damien Harris celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some of the hottest SEC and NFL teams will be on CBS North Carolina this weekend.

Southeastern Conference leaders Georgia and Alabama will be part of a college football double-header on CBS North Carolina Saturday.

South Carolina travels to Athens, Georgia to take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m.

Georgia has steamrolled their way to an 8-0 record with the unranked Gamecocks up next.

A 7 p.m. edition of CBS North Carolina news will air after the South Carolina/Georgia game.

Resurgent No. 19 LSU takes on No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 8 p.m.

The Tigers bounced back from an embarrassing home loss to Troy earlier this year to claw their way back to the top 20.

The Crimson Tide and Georgia seem to be destined to face off in the SEC title game on Dec. 2.

CBS North Carolina news at 11 p.m. airs immediately following the LSU/Alabama game.

On Sunday, NFL Today starts at noon following by the Denver Broncos against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles, led by Raleigh native Carson Wentz, are 7-1 at the halfway point of the season.

At 4:15 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Dallas Cowboys.

The 6-2 Chiefs were the lone undefeated team in the NFL until recent losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders.

