Southeast Raleigh still lacking grocery store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a lot of excitement in downtown Raleigh around the news that a Publix grocery store is coming to Glenwood South.

At the same time, some who live in Southeast Raleigh are asking when they will get a new grocery store.

In Southeast Raleigh, for half a century, Larry’s Supermarket has had a loyal following.

“I’ve been here all my life,” said William Allen, customer. “I grew up with this store.”

The market prides itself on being a community store.

“All of our people here know the customers well by a first name basis at least,” said Mike Harris, store manager.

But even some of those who like shopping at the store said they want to have more grocery options available to them.

“You need a variety because what happens is you only have one choice,” said Allen.

“It would be great to have a neighborhood store,” said Susan Everhart, Southeast Raleigh resident.

Everhart said she often drives to grocery stores in other parts of town.

“I think we need another grocery store in Southeast Raleigh for the higher end purchases that you make from time to time,” said Everhart.

One option will soon be the Publix that will go to the base of an apartment tower at the intersection of Peace and West Streets.

“It’s part of making downtown livable,” said Bill King, Senior Director of Development and Planning with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

But for Southeast Raleigh, that is a drive.

King told CBS North Carolina there have been efforts to bring more economic development to Southeast Raleigh, including a retail task force.

“Ultimately, what will help Southeast Raleigh is helping Southeast Raleigh residents have access to good jobs and I think that is something the city is really focused on,” said King.

For the residents, they would like to see that economic development happen in their neighborhood soon.

“For shopping, they need some more stores in here,” said Allen.

The opening date for the Publix has not yet been set.