Wake Forest woman wins $10K, then $1M on scratch-off tickets in same day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – For one Wake County woman, winning a $10,000 lottery scratch-off prize was just the start of a very good day.

Kimberly Morris, of Wake Forest, bought a Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Harris Teeter on Brogden Woods Drive in Wake Forest and won $10,000.

After claiming her lottery prize on Monday, she stopped at the Quality Food Mart in Raleigh to try her luck again. She purchased another Diamond Dazzler ticket which revealed she won $1 million.

“I was shocked,” said Morris. “It felt really great to win, but I really have always dreamed I would win $1 million!”

When Morris realized that dream finally came true, she immediately called her husband, John, who was at work.

“She was freaking out on the phone,” John recalled. “I couldn’t understand her, so I told her to slow down. When I realized what she was saying, I didn’t believe her at first. I had to come home and see it for myself.”

Morris claimed her second prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $417,012. She plans to share some of the money with her three children and invest the rest.

