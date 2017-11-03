10 charged in drug crackdown operation at NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Ten people have been arrested in the second round of a crackdown on drug dealers at the North Carolina coast, authorities said Friday.

Operation Spotlight is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department.

Officials said the operation targets mid- to high-level narcotics dealers who either live in Carteret or Craven County or have visited either Carteret or Craven County for the purpose of selling drugs.

According to a news release about the first round of Operation Spotlight arrests, detectives began investigating drug complaints across the two counties.

They then used undercover narcotics detectives and confidential informants to purchase drugs, leading to arrests.

Drugs involved in the investigations included heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, and a variety of prescription medication.

In early October, law enforcement began searching for 28 people wanted on drug charges. The more recent, second round, consisted of 10 people.

The Sheriff’s Office said they expect about 130 people to be charged with drug crimes over the coming weeks.