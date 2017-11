SAN FRANCISCO (WNCN) — The new iPhone X hasn’t been out for 24 hours, and it is already being targeted by thieves.

During broad-daylight Wednesday, hundreds of new phones were stolen from a delivery truck in San Francisco’s Stonestown Mall.

The van was parked at the loading dock when the crooks stole the phones.

They were worth more than $370,000.

CNET reported the theft happened between 11 and 11:15 a.m. when the crooks targeted a UPS truck.

— KRON-TV contributed to this report