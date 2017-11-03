College’s soccer team punished after player’s ‘White Chicks’ costume sparks outcry

NORTON, Mass. (CBS News) — Officials at a Massachusetts college are investigating after students said a female soccer player attended an on-campus Halloween party with darkened skin to portray a character from the movie “White Chicks.”

CBS Boston reports a photo taken Friday shows the woman with her skin darkened by makeup, a drawn-on goatee and a bald cap. A Wheaton College spokesman called the costume “offensive and racist.” Officials at the college in Norton have met with students.

The college’s Black Student Association is demanding campus-wide racial awareness training.

In “White Chicks,” two black men disguise themselves as white women. Students say the soccer player was portraying a character played by Terry Crews.

Wheaton was scheduled to play at MIT this weekend in the NEWMAC tournament. But Wheaton College will forfeit that game, CBS Boston reports.

“The team recognizes this is the right decision and accepts the outcome,” Wheaton President Dennis Hanno said. “This action is separate from, and will not replace, the student conduct hearing process involving specific individuals now underway. Rather, it is intended to signal a clear message that offensive and racist behavior will not be tolerated at Wheaton.”

Hanno also called the costume offensive in a letter to the college community:

I am particularly dismayed that this student did not act alone, but was part of a group of other individuals who actively participated in this event and then attempted to cover it up. This runs counter to the value that our community places on creating an inclusive and welcoming educational environment. This is something for which each of us has responsibility. We need to make those expectations clear.”

