Deer leaps into NC woman’s home, shattering window and ransacking bedroom

By Published:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A woman in Winston-Salem got an unexpected visitor and an early morning scare when a deer broke into her house around 4 a.m. Friday.

CLICK TO VIEW 8 LARGER PHOTOS

Amanda McNeil said the deer entered her house through a bedroom window which set off her home alarm.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click to view more photos

The animal knocked over several items.

The deer was injured in the break-in. McNeil said both she and the deer were scared.

McNeil said she was able to finally get the deer out.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s