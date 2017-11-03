Deer leaps into NC woman’s home, shattering window and ransacking bedroom

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A woman in Winston-Salem got an unexpected visitor and an early morning scare when a deer broke into her house around 4 a.m. Friday.

Amanda McNeil said the deer entered her house through a bedroom window which set off her home alarm.

The animal knocked over several items.

The deer was injured in the break-in. McNeil said both she and the deer were scared.

McNeil said she was able to finally get the deer out.

