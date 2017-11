DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke freshman guard Trevon Duval is suspended for the Blue Devils’ exhibition game against Bowie State on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The University said Duval was suspended for violation of team standards.

The Delaware native scored seven points and had five assists in 21 minutes in Duke’s 93-60 victory over Northwest Missouri State on Oct. 27.

Duval was the No. 1 ranked point guard in the 2017 class as well as a McDonald’s All-American.