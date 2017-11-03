Fans line up for $1,000 iPhone X release

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a mad dash and excitement abound as people around the world will get their hands on the new iPhone X today.

The proud new owner of an iPhone X holds up their phone outside the Crabtree Valley Mall Apple Store (Beairshelle Edme/CBS North Carolina)

There are people in Australia who now own the newest Apple device.

Pre-orders for the $1,000 phone sold out in minutes. The latest version comes with a lot of bells and whistles like facial recognition technology and a higher quality screen. The phone also ditches the “home” button.

The Apple Store at the Streets at Southpoint doesn’t open until 8 a.m., but that didn’t stop folks from lining up early. There were even some blankets and chairs outside the store, which means some of those in line may have actually spent the night outside the store.

The Crabtree Valley Mall Apple Store also opens at 8 a.m.

